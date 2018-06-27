Peralta went 3-for-5 with a double, run and RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

After a miserable May, Peralta has delivered eight multi-hit efforts in June, aiding him to a .341 average on the month. The Diamondbacks are seemingly committed to Jon Jay as their leadoff man, but Peralta's outlook hasn't changed to much since he has transitioned from the top of the order to a middle-of-the-lineup spot. He should benefit from plenty of run-producing opportunities while frequently batting directly behind sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb.