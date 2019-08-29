Peralta will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery Friday, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

The surgery will clean up loose bodies in his right shoulder and will be performed by Dr. Kremcheck in Cincinnati, according to Jack Magruder of the Associated Press. At this point, it's not yet known whether Peralta will be ready for spring training following the procedure. Look for Josh Rojas and Adam Jones to see time in the outfield down the stretch in place of Peralta.

