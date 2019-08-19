Peralta went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Giants on Sunday.

Peralta launched a 396-foot shot to right field in the seventh inning to register his third long ball in August. After a breakout 30-homer campaign in 2018, Peralta has battled a variety of injuries this season and has seen a subsequent drop in production, slashing .272/.342/.455 with 12 homers and 55 RBI in 407 plate appearances.