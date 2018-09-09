Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat after tweaking ankle
Peralta is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Peralta suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's game and should be considered day-to-day, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Peralta started the last 10 games in left field but slashed only .205/.279/.282 with one home run in 43 plate appearances.
