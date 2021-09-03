Peralta isn't starting Friday's game against the Mariners.
Peralta has recorded hits in each of his last six appearances, and he's gone 7-for-14 with two runs, a stolen base and a walk during that time. Stuart Fairchild will take over in left field and bat eighth.
