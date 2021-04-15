Peralta isn't starting Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Peralta has gone 3-for-11 with a home run, five RBI, three runs and two walks in the last three games. However, Andrew Young will start in left field and bat eighth Thursday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Crushes three-run shot•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Walks twice Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Enters as pinch hitter•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not starting Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leads off again, homers•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Launches first homer•