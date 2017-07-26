Peralta (knee) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.

Peralta fouled a ball off his knee during the sixth inning of Tuesday's game, so he'll get a day to rest up Wednesday. The 29-year-old has been a key part of the D-Backs' outfield all season and is swinging a hot bat lately with a .323 average over 65 at-bats this month. Gregor Blanco will take over in left field and bat leadoff in his place.