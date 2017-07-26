Peralta (knee) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.

Peralta fouled a ball off his knee during the sixth inning of Tuesday's game, so he'll get a day to rest up Wednesday. The 29-year-old has been a key part of the D-Backs' outfield all season and is swinging a hot bat lately with a .323 average over 65 at-bats this month. Gregor Blanco will take over in left field and bat leadoff in his place.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast