Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat Wednesday
Peralta is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Peralta isn't a part of a platoon, but he'll head to the bench to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup against Alex Wood after starting the previous four games. Chris Owings will start in left field and bat leadoff in his stead.
