Peralta (shoulder) took swings for the first time since landing on the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Peralta's been dealing with recurring shoulder issues since May and was not the same hitter when he returned from the original injury. He hit .309/.357/.524 before his first stint on the injured list and .252/.342/.388 after. The Diamondbacks have not offered a timetable for Peralta's return, but the outfielder is expected to partake in a rehab assignment.