Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Tallies three hits
Peralta went 3-for-5 with a run scored Thursday in the Diamondbacks' 7-6 loss to the Braves in 10 innings.
The three-hit night ended a prolonged slump for the outfielder, who had gone just 7-for-44 over his past 12 games. Despite the extended dry spell, Peralta has already locked up a career season a personal-best 26 home runs to go with 74 RBI and a .296 batting average.
