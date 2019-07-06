Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Team to be conservative
Manager Torey Lovullo said the Diamondbacks will be more conservative in bringing Peralta (shoulder) back from the injured list than they were the first time the outfielder landed on the IL, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Perlata was placed on the IL on Friday with inflammation in his right shoulder, the same shoulder that landed him on the injured list in May. He missed 11 games during that first stint, which may have been on the early side. "I think what we've learned with David is he's such a team guy and wants to be out there that we're maybe going to slow-play it until this is all done," Lovullo said. "We're going to be a little bit more cautious." While Peralta is unavailable, at-bats in left field will be split between Jarrod Dyson and Tim Locastro.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...