Manager Torey Lovullo said the Diamondbacks will be more conservative in bringing Peralta (shoulder) back from the injured list than they were the first time the outfielder landed on the IL, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Perlata was placed on the IL on Friday with inflammation in his right shoulder, the same shoulder that landed him on the injured list in May. He missed 11 games during that first stint, which may have been on the early side. "I think what we've learned with David is he's such a team guy and wants to be out there that we're maybe going to slow-play it until this is all done," Lovullo said. "We're going to be a little bit more cautious." While Peralta is unavailable, at-bats in left field will be split between Jarrod Dyson and Tim Locastro.