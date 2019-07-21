Peralta (shoulder) will take a few at-bats in the Arizona League on Sunday, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

Peralta has been moving closer to a return to the big-league club, taking swings for the first time within the past week. Getting at-bats in game-action is certainly another positive step forward, though the team has given no indication for when Peralta may return to the Diamondbacks.

