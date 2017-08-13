Peralta went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Peralta provided the highlight of the game in the eighth inning when his long drive to left center field took an unexpected carom off the wall, allowing him to leg out an inside-the-park home run. It was his second long ball in as many contests, a welcome development for fantasy owners following a 16-game homer drought, during which Peralta hit just .188.