Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Two-hit game with stolen base Friday
Peralta went 2-for-5 with a run and a stolen base in Friday's win over the A's.
Peralta now has a hit in five consecutive games, although he's hitting only .228 for the month of May. He entered the month hitting .302/.393/.521, but it has steadily dropped to .269/.342/.440 since then. The outfielder hasn't recorded an RBI since May 13 and hasn't hit a homer since May 11. Peralta is a career .290 hitter, so the hope is that his current slump is nearing its end soon.
