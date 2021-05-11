Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

Peralta launched his league-leading fifth triple in the seventh inning. After a slow start, the outfielder pumped up his batting average to .300 on May 2, but he entered Monday's game on a 1-for-18 skid with one RBI over the last five contests.