Peralta went 1-for-2 with two walks, a hit by pitch, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Colorado.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Peralta absorbed a hit by pitch to produce Arizona's walkoff victory. He was able to extend his hit streak to four games and post his first multi-RBI game since June 15. After a robust April, Peralta has scuffled the last two months, posting a .239 average and .666 OPS with one home run and 18 RBI over 55 games since May 1.