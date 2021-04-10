Peralta went 0-for-1 with two walks in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Peralta is one of several Diamondback hitters off to a slow start, batting .172 over eight games. In a slightly worrisome sign, manager Torey Lovullo had Wyatt Mathisen hit for him against a lefty in the seventh inning. Peralta did, however, put together a pair of good plate appearances for walks and had a hard lineout, a potential sign he's seeing pitches better and could be ready to start hitting.