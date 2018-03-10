Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Will see leadoff duty in 2018
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Friday that either Peralta or A.J. Pollock will serve as the team's main leadoff hitters this season, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports. "I feel like they're going to be the catalysts at the top of our lineup," Lovullo said. "That's kind of where I'm steering this right now in my own mind but there's a lot of conversations and a lot of time before we need to make that decision."
The lefty-hitting Peralta will presumably see the larger share of the leadoff assignments than the right-handed Pollock, but Peralta could regularly find himself out of the lineup against opposing southpaws with two quality right-handed bats in Yasmany Tomas and Chris Owings expected to move into bench roles this season. While the prospect of settling for large-side platoon duty -- along with a sketchy track record on the health front -- could prevent Peralta from surpassing the career-high 577 plate appearances he logged in 2017, the 30-year-old's frequent placement atop a powerful lineup should make him an attractive, affordable DFS option whenever he starts.
