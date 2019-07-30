Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Won't miss any time
Peralta (foot) is starting in left field and batting second Tuesday against the Yankees.
Peralta entered Monday's game as a pinch hitter and was promptly drilled by a pitch on his right foot, though he was able to remain in the contest. He's 1-for-12 with an RBI since returning from the injured list Wednesday, but he'll be ready to roll for the second matchup of the series following a brief scare.
