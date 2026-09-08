Santana struck out one over two-thirds of a scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Royals.

Santana inherited a precarious situation after the Royals scored four runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to trim Arizona's 5-0 lead into a one-run game. However, the right-hander retired Michael Massey on a flyout before striking out Nick Loftin to end the game. It was Santana's first appearance in eight days, and it extended his streak of scoreless outings to four. Since being called up to the Diamondbacks' big-league roster Aug. 16, Santana owns a 1.50 ERA and a 6:1 K:BB across six innings in seven relief outings.