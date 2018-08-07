Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Activated from DL and DFA'd
The Diamondbacks activated Marrero (oblique) from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and designated him for assignment, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Marrero appeared in seven minor-league rehab games and proved that he had fully recovered from the left oblique strain that had kept him sidelined since late June, but the Diamondbacks had no need for him on the active roster as a utility man with all of Eduardo Escobar, Ketel Marte and Daniel Descalso capable of playing multiple spots around the infield. It's possible that one of the MLB's other 29 teams may value Marrero's defensive prowess enough to trade for him or put in a waiver claim, but the 27-year-old seems destined for a bench role regardless of where or when he gets his next opportunity in the majors.
