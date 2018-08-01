Marrero (oblique) has appeared in two rehab games for the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate, going a combined 1-for-5 at the plate in those contests.

Marrero's last appearance came Sunday, but there hasn't been any reports to suggest that he's endured a setback in his recovery from the left oblique strain. Once the 27-year-old logs some more at-bats in the minors and proves he's fully healthy, he'll be ticketed for a utility role with the big club.