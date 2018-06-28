Marrero started at third base and went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

Marrero was making his first start in 10 games and only his fifth of June. The 27-year-old boasts a sound glove at multiple infield spots, but with Daniel Descalso giving Arizona a capable utility option with more offensive upside, Marrero seems like a redundant piece. It wouldn't be surprising if he was removed from the 40-man roster later in the season if the Diamondbacks need to open up a spot for another pitcher, catcher or outfielder.