Marrero started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Dodgers.

With Jake Lamb (shoulder) hitting the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a sprained AC joint, Marrero received the first look at third base in his stead. Marrero has always been held in high esteem for his defensive abilities, but a career .210/.260/.309 will limit his fantasy upside if he ends up seeing semi-regular starts. For what it's worth, manager Torey Lovullo said he plans to mix and match at third base while Lamb is sidelined, meaning that Daniel Descalso, Ketel Marte and potentially Chris Owings could see more opportunities at the position.