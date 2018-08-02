Marrero started at third base and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday in his rehab appearance for Triple-A Reno.

Marrero played in three rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona League before shifting his assignment to the Pacific Coast League. He logged six innings in the field Wednesday and may need to appear in a full game or two before the Diamondbacks are comfortable bringing the utility man back from the 10-day disabled list.