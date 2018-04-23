Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Nabs stolen base Sunday
Marrero went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in the Diamondbacks' 4-2 win over the Padres on Sunday.
Marrero has picked up the last four starts at the hot corner, but it's worth noting that the Diamondbacks have opposed left-handed starting pitchers on three of those occasions. As such, the lefty-hitting Daniel Descalso still seems in line to receive the bulk of the starts at the position until Jake Lamb (elbow) returns from the 10-day disabled list, at which point Descalso and Marrero will both fade into utility roles.
