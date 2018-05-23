Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Picks up rare start
Marrero will start at third base and bat eighth Wednesday against the Brewers.
After occupying the short side of a platoon at third base with Daniel Descalso for much of the season, Marrero's limited workload has only gotten smaller following Jake Lamb's recent return from the 10-day disabled list. Marrero will pick up just his second start in 13 games Wednesday while the left-handed Lamb and Descalso sit out with southpaw Brent Suter on the mound for Milwaukee.
