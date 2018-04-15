Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Plates two runs Saturday
Marrero went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Dodgers.
Marrero was initially credited with a three-run home run -- his first of the season -- in the top of the fourth inning, but the hit was later changed to a single following an appeal by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Officials determined that Marrero passed teammate Alex Avila between first and second base, resulting in Marrero being called out after the first two runs scored. While the fluky baserunning gaffe was undoubtedly frustrating for Marrero, the scoring change likely didn't have many fantasy implications. As a part-time player who receives starts mainly on the strength of his defense, Marrero carries little appeal even in NL-only settings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Makes first start Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Sent to Diamondbacks•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: In lineup for exhibition opener•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Dealing with tender arm•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Hits first homer since recall•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...