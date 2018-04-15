Marrero went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Dodgers.

Marrero was initially credited with a three-run home run -- his first of the season -- in the top of the fourth inning, but the hit was later changed to a single following an appeal by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Officials determined that Marrero passed teammate Alex Avila between first and second base, resulting in Marrero being called out after the first two runs scored. While the fluky baserunning gaffe was undoubtedly frustrating for Marrero, the scoring change likely didn't have many fantasy implications. As a part-time player who receives starts mainly on the strength of his defense, Marrero carries little appeal even in NL-only settings.