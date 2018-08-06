Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Plays full game in minors
Marrero (oblique) started at third base Sunday in a rehab game at Triple-A Reno and went 0-for-5 with a strikeout.
Marrero played all nine innings in the field for the second consecutive day, an indication that the left oblique strain that forced him to the disabled list June 30 is no longer a concern. It's expected that Marrero will be activated from the DL in the coming days and reprise his utility-infield role with the big club.
