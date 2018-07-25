Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Resumes workouts
Marrero (oblique) has accelerated his workouts but hasn't been cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, the Associated Press reports.
Marrero has been on the shelf since June 27 with the left oblique strain. The Diamondbacks likely aren't eager to rush Marrero back to the big club, especially with two capable utility options already on hand in Daniel Descalso and Chris Owings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Placed on disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Drives in run in rare start•
-
Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Picks up rare start•
-
Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Nabs stolen base Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Scores twice Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Plates two runs Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...