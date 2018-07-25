Marrero (oblique) has accelerated his workouts but hasn't been cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, the Associated Press reports.

Marrero has been on the shelf since June 27 with the left oblique strain. The Diamondbacks likely aren't eager to rush Marrero back to the big club, especially with two capable utility options already on hand in Daniel Descalso and Chris Owings.

