Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Scores twice Saturday
Marrero went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI on Saturday against the Padres.
Marrero has been in the lineup for three consecutive games, but hasn't produced much with the bat. Saturday's triple marked his first extra-base hit of the season, and he is hitting just .233/.250/.300 in 30 at-bats. Marrero's lack of ability at the plate combined with inconsistent playing time keeps him largely off the radar.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Plates two runs Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Makes first start Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Deven Marrero: Sent to Diamondbacks•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: In lineup for exhibition opener•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Dealing with tender arm•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Hits first homer since recall•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...