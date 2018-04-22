Marrero went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI on Saturday against the Padres.

Marrero has been in the lineup for three consecutive games, but hasn't produced much with the bat. Saturday's triple marked his first extra-base hit of the season, and he is hitting just .233/.250/.300 in 30 at-bats. Marrero's lack of ability at the plate combined with inconsistent playing time keeps him largely off the radar.