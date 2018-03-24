Marrero was traded to the Diamondbacks on Saturday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The 27-year-old Marrero was fighting for an Opening Day roster spot with the Red Sox, but Boston ended up going with Brock Holt as their utility man instead. The former first-round pick never quite found his offensive stroke with the Red Sox, hitting just .243/.309/.330 across all levels in his six-year professional career. Given Marrero is out of options, it seems likely that he'll open the season as the Diamondbacks' utility infielder.