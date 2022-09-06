De Los Santos was promoted to Double-A Amarillo on Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
It's pretty remarkable that De Los Santos opened the year at Single-A as an 18-year-old and is now poised to finish the year at Double-A as a 19-year-old. The slugging phenom's plate skills have been a little suspect, particularly at High-A (4.2 BB%, 32.5 K%), but he still managed to be incredibly productive relative to age and level, slashing .278/.307/.506 with nine home runs and a .228 ISO in 38 games. He will likely open 2023 back at Double-A, as he doesn't turn 20 until June 21.