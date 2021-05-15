Leyba had his contract selected by the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
The 25-year-old was designated for assignment in November but will rejoin the 40-man roster while Arizona battles through a rash of injuries. Leyba went 7-for-25 with an .807 OPS in his first taste of big-league action during 2019, and he didn't see the field last year.
