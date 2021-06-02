Leyba was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Leyba appeared in 13 games during his stint on the major-league roster, but he failed to record a hit and struck out seven times in 22 at-bats. His removal from the 40-man roster will clear space for Ildemaro Vargas, who was acquired by Arizona in a corresponding move.
