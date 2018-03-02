Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Expected back around May
Leyba (shoulder) won't be playing in any Cactus League games and is unlikely to return until May, Zach reports.
Leyba went down early in April with a shoulder injury. He made a brief return before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in July. The 22-year-old middle infielder owns a .294/.366/.439 slash line in 61 games at the Double-A level and profiles as a future utility infielder.
