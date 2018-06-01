Leyba (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day disabled list at Double-A Jackson earlier this month and has gone 13-for-37 (.351 average) with three stolen bases in eight games.

Leyba didn't make his season debut until May 19 while he continued to work his way back from right shoulder surgery, which he required last July. The procedure interrupted what had been a quality 17-game showing for Leyba at Double-A in 2017, but the switch-hitting shortstop has seemingly picked up where he left off upon returning to action this season. The 22-year-old probably lacks the power production necessary to earn a full-time role in the majors down the road, but his capable glove and strong contact skills could make him an ideal utility man.