Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Hitting well after delayed debut
Leyba (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day disabled list at Double-A Jackson earlier this month and has gone 13-for-37 (.351 average) with three stolen bases in eight games.
Leyba didn't make his season debut until May 19 while he continued to work his way back from right shoulder surgery, which he required last July. The procedure interrupted what had been a quality 17-game showing for Leyba at Double-A in 2017, but the switch-hitting shortstop has seemingly picked up where he left off upon returning to action this season. The 22-year-old probably lacks the power production necessary to earn a full-time role in the majors down the road, but his capable glove and strong contact skills could make him an ideal utility man.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Optioned to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Expected back around May•
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Out after shoulder surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Playing with short-season affiliate•
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Out two months with shoulder injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Optioned to Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...