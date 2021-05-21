Leyba started at second base and went 0-for-3 in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Leyba recently had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno after the Diamondbacks placed Asdrubal Cabrera (hamstring) on the injured list. Leyba mashed for the Aces in the Pacific Coast League, hitting four home runs while positing a 1.400 OPS in 37 plate appearances, but he's still looking for his first hit since joining Arizona. He'll primarily back up at second base, third base and shortstop, behind Josh Rojas, Eduardo Escobar and Nick Ahmed.