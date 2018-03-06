Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Optioned to minors
Leyba (shoulder) was optioned to Double-A Jackson on Tuesday.
Leyba is still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent in July and wasn't expected to appear in any Cactus League games, so he'll report to minor-league camp to continue his rehab. The 22-year-old owns a .294/.366/.439 slash line across 61 games at the Double-A level over the past two seasons. He's hoping to return sometime in May.
