Leyba was placed on the minor-league disabled list after undergoing shoulder surgery earlier in the month, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Leyba was forced to miss a couple of months earlier in the season with a small tear in his right shoulder, though it's unclear if his current ailment is related. He was slashing .276/.344/.448 with two home runs and nine RBI in 17 games at Double-A before injuring himself again, and while he doesn't have a timetable for return, it's possible he won't return to action until next season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast