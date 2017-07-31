Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Out after shoulder surgery
Leyba was placed on the minor-league disabled list after undergoing shoulder surgery earlier in the month, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Leyba was forced to miss a couple of months earlier in the season with a small tear in his right shoulder, though it's unclear if his current ailment is related. He was slashing .276/.344/.448 with two home runs and nine RBI in 17 games at Double-A before injuring himself again, and while he doesn't have a timetable for return, it's possible he won't return to action until next season.
