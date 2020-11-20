Leyba was outrighted to Triple-A Reno by the Diamondbacks on Friday.
The 25-year-old missed the entirety of the 2020 campaign while serving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for PEDs, and he's now been removed from Arizona's 40-man roster. Leyba made his major-league debut in 2019 and went 7-for-25 with two doubles, a triple, six runs and five RBI.
