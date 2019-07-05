Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Returns from minors
Leyba was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
With David Peralta (shoulder) landing on the injured list, Leyba will return for his second stint with the big-league team. Leyba has posted an impressive .304/.356/.558 line with Reno this season, but he did not make a start during his prior stint in the majors and will likely be used sparingly this time around as well.
