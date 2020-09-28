Leyba completed his suspension and was added to the active roster Monday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Leyba was issued an 80-game suspension in March after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, but he'll be eligible to return for the start of the 2021 season after missing the entirety of the 60-game 2020 campaign. The 25-year-old should compete for a utility role during spring training after making a nice first impression over a limited sample in the majors in 2019.