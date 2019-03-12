Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Sent to Triple-A
Leyba was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Leyba hit .269/.344/.381 for Double-A Jackson last season. As a member of the 40-man roster, he'll now be one step away should the Diamondbacks need help in the middle infield.
