Leyba was recalled from Triple-A Reno prior to Friday's game against the Reds. He is not in the starting lineup.

He's not particularly toolsy, but Leyba is still somewhat interesting in deeper dynasty leagues. He hit .300/.351/.519 with 19 home runs while striking out just 15.7 percent of the time in 498 plate appearances at Triple-A. Leyba, who turns 24 on Sept. 11, is capable of playing all over the infield and should work in a utility role over the rest of the season.