Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher: Drafted 75th by Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have selected Fletcher with the No. 75 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Fletcher measures in at a stocky 5-foot-9, 188 pounds, and despite being a fringe-average runner, he has been surprisingly excellent in center field through three years at Arkansas. That said, players of his build almost never end up in center by the time they reach the big leagues, so he probably needs to hit enough to profile in a corner. It will be a difficult bar for him to clear, as he does not project to have an above-average hit tool or above-average power.