Fletcher started in left field and went 1-for-4 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Fletcher, who was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday, filled in for the injured Corbin Carroll, who suffered a shoulder injury and was removed from Thursday's game. Fletcher was up with the Diamondbacks earlier this season after the team demoted Alek Thomas and was initially quite productive. He had a 1.231 OPS through the first two weeks before tailing off (.427 OPS) over the subsequent two weeks. Arizona also recalled outfielder Kyle Lewis from Reno on Friday, so the outfield will be a crowded place once Carroll is ready.