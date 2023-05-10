Fletcher is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Following his promotion from Triple-A Reno on April 30, Fletcher sat out that day but proceeded to make starts out of the outfield in each of the next seven games, going 9-for-25 with a 2:6 BB:K. Fletcher benefited in part from the Diamondbacks facing a lefty-heavy schedule, and while he should be a mainstay in the lineup versus southpaws, consistent playing time against right-handers could be more difficult to come by while Arizona is at full strength in the outfield.