Fletcher went 3-for-4 with one double, one home run, four RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-5 win over the Giants.

Fletcher had a breakout game, accounting for over half of Arizona's runs by himself. The outfielder's three-run blast in the second inning tied the game at 3-3, after traveling 428 feet in the air. The 25=year-old couldn't be off to a hotter start, slashing .457.486/.629 through 11 games.