Fletcher (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list Thursday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Fletcher was optioned to Triple-A Reno in early July and has maintained a .252 average with seven home runs, 25 RBI and 35 runs scored in 31 games since. Those numbers were achieved in a hitter-friendly environment, though it's still possible he'll get another chance in Arizona before the close of the campaign. However, this injury will decrease that likelihood.
