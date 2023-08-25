Fletcher (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list Thursday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Fletcher was optioned to Triple-A Reno in early July and has maintained a .252 average with seven home runs, 25 RBI and 35 runs scored in 31 games since. Those numbers were achieved in a hitter-friendly environment, though it's still possible he'll get another chance in Arizona before the close of the campaign. However, this injury will decrease that likelihood.